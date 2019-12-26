ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Santa visits with Allentown seniors

 
December 26, 2019

Santa and his elves visited the Allentown Senior Center for a "Celebrate the Season" party. "Mr. Elf" Bruce Puckett entertained, singing Christmas songs and oldies. Also pictured are "Santa" Randy Puckett and "Mrs. Elf" Pam Puckett.













 
