South Pittsburgh Reporter

House adopts Readshaw veterans' courts resolution

 
December 26, 2019



Pennsylvania House Resolution 554, introduced by State Rep. Harry Readshaw, was unanimously adopted by the House on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Rep. Readshaw explained H.R. 554 honors the work of Pennsylvania's 20 Veterans' Courts.

"Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 military veterans, and these brave individuals are often faced with new and unanticipated challenges when they return home from service and combat," Mr. Readshaw said. "Those challenges range from post-traumatic stress disorder to addition and it is our problem-solving courts that help our veterans address their challenges and ensure their well-being. It's important that we recognize the hard work and dedication of Pennsylvania's 20 Veterans' Courts."

 
