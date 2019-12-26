City Law Dept. issues paid sick day guidelines

The City of Pittsburgh Law Department has issued its guidelines for the city's Paid Sick Days ordinance.

Pursuant to legislationÂ passed by Pittsburgh City Council in 2015Â - and upheld by the state Supreme CourtÂ in JuneÂ - the law will take effect 90 days from the posting of the guidelines, which will be March 15, 2020.Â

Under the ordinance allÂ employers with 15 or more employees are required to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick time per year, and those employing less than 15 employees 24 hours of paid sick time.Â

The guidelinesÂ can be found on the City of Pittsburgh website at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/paidsickleave. The city is also welcoming formal comments on the website regarding the guidelines.Â