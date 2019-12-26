City expands Christmas Tree Recycling program

The City of Pittsburgh has expanded its Christmas Tree Recycling program this year by providing 12 drop-off locations for live trees through January 26.

The program empowers residents to have their trees recycled rather than sent to a landfill, which happens when they are placed at the curb.

Last year, the city hosted 10 drop-off sites and collected more than 21 tons of trees. This year, the Forestry Division and Bureau of Environmental Services within the Department of Public Works will collaborate to host 12 drop-off sites. The trees collected this winter will again be chipped into pine mulch and made available to the public for free this spring.

The tree recycling program dovetails with the city's Climate Action Plan, which defines milestones toward zero waste goals.

The city's Cable Channel created a brief public service announcement to remind residents all ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off: https://youtu.be/6Rgr1dQ1u6E

Residents may call 311 or visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/xmas-tree-recycling for more information. The website features a map to help residents find their most convenient drop-off location.

Three Department of Public Works sites are available year-round for yard debris (including tree) drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are:

Hazelwood: 3rd Division of Public Works, Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue, 412-422-6524

Homewood West: 2nd Division of Public Works, North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue, 412-665-3609

Elliott: 5th Division of Public Works, 1330 Hassler Street off Herschel and Steuben streets (near Herschel Park), 412-937-3054

The nine other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from December 26, 2019-January 26, 2020. They are:

South Side: South Side Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Friendship: Baum Grove Parklet, 400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue), Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Deutschtown: Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot, Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton), Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Brookline: Brookline Recreation Center, 1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Brighton Heights: Jack Stack Parking Lot, 600 Brighton Woods Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Squirrel Hill South: Prospect Drive Roundabout in Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Highland Park: Highland Park Volleyball Court Parking Lot (approximately 151 Lake Drive), Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Oakwood: Oakwood Park Ball Field at Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Middle Hill/ Terrace Village: Kennard Park at Kirkpatrick and Reed Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213