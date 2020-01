The Arlington Civic Council is hosting a free Spaghetti Dinner on January 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the New Academy Charter School, 2500 Jonquil Street.

There will be prizes and an auction table. RSVP by January 15, 2020 to Ann at 412-445-6825.

While there is no charge for the dinner, donations are welcome. Desserts are also appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the events held by the council.