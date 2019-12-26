Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 4/20 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Catalina Pagnotta, applicant, and Andrew W. Griffin, owner, for 80 Barry Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests construction of new two- and three-story additions to existing two-story single-unit detached dwelling, including rooftop decks and driveway.

Variance: 905.02.C.3: Maximum are disturbance is 50% of the total lot area, proposed is 90%.

Zone case 5/20 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of John Pasquella, applicant, and Birmingham Bridge Brewery, owner, for 2901 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests kitchen addition in the rear yard of an existing bar restaurant.

Variance: 914.02.A: Minimum 5 onsite parking spaces required.

Special Exception: 911.04.A.57 to allow restaurant (general)use in the LNC district.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.