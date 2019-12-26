The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• 412 Property Investment, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vicky Durrett, 113 Dawes Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Andy Dahn, 215 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 304.13, Windows; 302.1, Debris.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Thomas Albanesi, 317 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Tony Trinh, 452 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.