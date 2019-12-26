ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Phillips Student of the Month for December

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 26, 2019

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for December to second grader Shiley Robinson for her school accomplishments. Pictured are: (back row from left) Adam Robinson, father; Randall Recker, Delanie's Coffee sponsor; (middle row from left) Mark Woomer, grandfather; Sharon Woomer, grandmother; Dabney Robinson, mother; Jennifer Firestone, teacher; Rebecca Kasavich, vice-president of the South Side Chamber of Commerce; and, (front center) Coleman Robinson, brother, and Shiley Robinson.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019