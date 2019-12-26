Phillips Student of the Month for December

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for December to second grader Shiley Robinson for her school accomplishments. Pictured are: (back row from left) Adam Robinson, father; Randall Recker, Delanie's Coffee sponsor; (middle row from left) Mark Woomer, grandfather; Sharon Woomer, grandmother; Dabney Robinson, mother; Jennifer Firestone, teacher; Rebecca Kasavich, vice-president of the South Side Chamber of Commerce; and, (front center) Coleman Robinson, brother, and Shiley Robinson.