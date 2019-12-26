MWCDC awarded Platinum Status

For the second year in a row, Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) has been awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency by GuideStar USA.

“This is the highest recognition level offered by GuideStar USA, the nonprofit industry’s top-rated reporting service,” says MWCDC executive director Gordon A. Davidson.

GuideStar USA maintains information on 2.7 million nonprofit organizations, notes MWCDC board secretary Therese Dillman Moss. “Achieving the Platinum Seal demonstrates your organization has done a stellar job of measuring progress and results. It’s a confirmation you’re meeting your goals and setting the stage for moving forward.”

Since its formation in 1990, Mount Washington Community Development Corporation has played a leading role in guiding residential upgrades, commercial investment and improved quality-of-life in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights neighborhoods.

Grandview Avenue, located in the two neighborhoods, is the major first-day attraction in southwestern Pennsylvania, attracting more than 1.2 million visitors a year. Both neighborhoods have experienced a recent upsurge in retail growth and diversification.

MWCDC has an ambitious agenda for the coming year, says board president Perry R. Ninness. “The Guidestar USA Platinum Seal of Transparency is a key element in helping us advance the objectives outlined in our 2018-2022 strategic plan.”