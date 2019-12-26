New exhibition at the Brew House

Brew House Association presents, Austral, a juried exhibition of artwork by artists living and working in South Side. This exhibition features 28 works by 14 artists working in a variety of media and highlights the broad spectrum of visual culture of South Side. A free event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 5:30-8 p.m., the exhibition is from January 9 – February 8, 2020.

Featured artists include Heidi Wiren Bartlett, Pati Beachley, Ken Draim, William Karaffa, Erin Mallea, Maria Mangano, Natalie Moffitt, Kurt Pfaff, Derek Reese, Robert Roma, Jason Schutzman, Andrew Spanoudakis, Delli Speers, and Masha MouseBones Vereschenko.

For more information, visit: http://brewhousearts.org/event/austral-exhibition-opening-reception/