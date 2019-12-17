Speed humps are working

We’ve had the speed humps on Grandview for a while now and I’m pleasantly surprised at how well they have worked to deter the attention-seeking drivers of loud and speeding vehicles. (If Mom & Dad had only paid more attention to them growing up...)

Because the humps have quieted down the street and greatly improved safety for pedestrians and law-abiding motorist and inasmuch as they have not impeded normal traffic nor emergency vehicles, I am greatly interested to know any reasons a local resident could have for wanting the removal of the humps.

Mike Davis

Mt. Washington