Speed humps are working

 
December 17, 2019



We’ve had the speed humps on Grandview for a while now and I’m pleasantly surprised at how well they have worked to deter the attention-seeking drivers of loud and speeding vehicles. (If Mom & Dad had only paid more attention to them growing up...)

Because the humps have quieted down the street and greatly improved safety for pedestrians and law-abiding motorist and inasmuch as they have not impeded normal traffic nor emergency vehicles, I am greatly interested to know any reasons a local resident could have for wanting the removal of the humps.

Mike Davis

Mt. Washington


 
Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

