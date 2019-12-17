Vocal ensemble to perform at Grace Anglican Church

“One Voice,” a free Christian Vocal Ensemble Concert will be presented for Advent at Grace Anglican Church on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.

The concert features the “One Voice” signature combination of Christian music and the Holy Word of God.

“One Voice” is an inter-denominational Christian Vocal Ensemble. The ensemble was founded in September 1991 by its director, David F. Pressau, who is the Minister of Music at Grace Anglican Church. The group’s mission is to spread the word of God’s love through a ministry of music.

“One Voice” has presented concerts at a variety of churches in the Pittsburgh area since their first season. Each concert is a mélange of music styles, from classical to contemporary, with Scripture passages woven throughout.

Grace Anglican Church is at 319 West Sycamore Street, Mt. Washington, PA 15211