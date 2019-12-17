ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Vocal ensemble to perform at Grace Anglican Church

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 17, 2019



“One Voice,” a free Christian Vocal Ensemble Concert will be presented for Advent at Grace Anglican Church on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.

The concert features the “One Voice” signature combination of Christian music and the Holy Word of God.

“One Voice” is an inter-denominational Christian Vocal Ensemble. The ensemble was founded in September 1991 by its director, David F. Pressau, who is the Minister of Music at Grace Anglican Church. The group’s mission is to spread the word of God’s love through a ministry of music.

“One Voice” has presented concerts at a variety of churches in the Pittsburgh area since their first season. Each concert is a mélange of music styles, from classical to contemporary, with Scripture passages woven throughout.

Grace Anglican Church is at 319 West Sycamore Street, Mt. Washington, PA 15211

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/22/2019 11:07