South Pittsburgh area Christmas services

Grace Anglican Church

Grace Anglican Church, 319 West Sycamore Street, Mt. Washington, Pa 15211, will hold Christmas Eve Service, Solemn High Candle Light Mass, on December 24, at 10:30 p.m.

For more information, call 412-382-6020.

United Methodist Churches

The four United Methodist churches in the South Hills Partnership will hold traditional candlelight services on Christmas Eve with Christmas carols. Services will be held at:

Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E. Warrington Avenue, 6 p.m. Christmas Eve

Carnegie United Methodist Church, 419 Washington Avenue, 8 p.m. Christmas Eve

Spencer United Methodist Church, 117 Spencer Avenue, 9 p.m. Christmas Eve

Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 11 p.m. Christmas Eve

Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship

Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship will hold Christmas Eve services on Tuesday, Dec. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.

New Year's Eve services are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship is at 407 Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. For more information, call 412-381-4111 or visit http://www.pittsburghchristianfellowship.org.

St. Paul of the Cross Monastery

The Passionist Community of St. Paul of the Cross Monastery, 148 Monastery Avenue, welcome all to join them for Christmas Masses.

Christmas Masses include: December 24: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m .; 11 p.m. Christmas carols; and, 12 a.m. Midnight Mass. Also, Christmas morning at 8 and 10 a.m.

South Side Presbyterian Church

The South Side Presbyterian Church invites all to Christmas Eve Candlelighting Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Each person attending will receive a candle, and during the service all the candles are to get lit from the flame of the Christ candle, symbolizing the lighting of life in our souls as well. People are also invited to share a few minutes of good cheer with refreshments afterwards.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. Use the 20th Street entrance for this service. For more information, call 412-431-0118.