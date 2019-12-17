Public Engagement Guide approved by Commission

The City of Pittsburgh Planning Commission has unanimously approved the Public Engagement Guide.

The Public Engagement Guide outlines a framework for how the city should conduct engagement efforts through planning processes and establishes guidelines for improving the approach to engagement more broadly. It will require thorough documentation of engagement processes for long-range planning projects into the future.

In addition to the guide, a Public Engagement Toolkit was created to provide resources for community organizations and planners to use in finding the best engagement tools for each neighborhood and project. The toolkit shares details on 42 engagement tools, from descriptions of how the tool can be used to a list of resources needed.

The guide was developed through a collaboration of perspectives from across the City to help increase engagement with the planning process. In fall 2018, City Planning invited the Pittsburgh community to participate in a panel on public engagement and a Public Engagement Working Group to review and renew the approach to public participation, particularly in long-range planning processes. The Public Engagement Working Group included a diverse and broad range of experts in public engagement, including individuals representing local universities, public schools, faith-based organizations, nonprofit organizations, and community organizations.

“The Public Engagement Guide presents a path for how engagement should be conducted throughout planning and sets expectations for increased engagement and increased transparency of our processes,” said Andrew Dash, Acting Director of the Department of City Planning. “This guide was developed in collaboration with Public Engagement Working Group, City departments and authorities, and residents, to make a resource unique for Pittsburgh.”

More information on the Public Engagement Guide can be found at pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/EngagePGH.