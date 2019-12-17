ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 17, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 4/20 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Catalina Pagnotta, applicant, and Andrew W. Griffin, owner, for 80 Barry Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests construction of new two- and three-story additions to existing two-story single-unit detached dwelling, including rooftop decks and driveway.

Variance: 905.02.C.3: Maximum are disturbance is 50% of the total lot area, proposed is 90%.

Zone case 5/20 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of John Pasquella, applicant, and Birmingham Bridge Brewery, owner, for 2901 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests kitchen addition in the rear yard of an existing bar restaurant.

Variance: 914.02.A: Minimum 5 onsite parking spaces required.

Special Exception: 911.04.A.57 to allow restaurant (general)use in the LNC district.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/22/2019 12:49