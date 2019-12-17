This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Denise Stanley, 138 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Deaydre Pulliam and Tim Pulliam, 821 Eldora Place, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• M&Y Pgh. Rooms LLC, 430 Ruxton Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Stephanie El, 12 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Hilltop LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• JLM International LLC, 215 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Stephen Verderber, 1011 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mohammad Hossain and Jebun Neher, 41 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 614.02, 301.3, 307.1.

• Engris Caulis, 410 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Danielle Thornton, 103 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Walt Thornton, 601 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Mary Kienke and Rita Walsh, 459 Drycove Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.2.

• Godmother Properties LLC, 402 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 403.45.

• D&D Company Properties LLC, 890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Jean Elomba , 1035 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3, 307.1.

• All Ads Up, 2606 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• WP-21 LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 304.10, PM304.7.

• WP-21 LLC, 2714 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Ken Street and Lorraine Street, 107 Duffland Street, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Zeev Apter and Haim Baharav, 116 Laughlin Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Arad Holdings LLC, 227 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Margaret Windhager, 247 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, PM302.4.

• Daniel Harrison, 1735 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Charles White, 17 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Karl Boscia II, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Joe LeJune and Pauline LeJune, 1922 Westmont Street, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Tulapup LLC, 123 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Leonard Cain, 201 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.7, 305.4, 304.15.

• Shawnece Moore, 309 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Marcia Griffin, 435 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Dvar Institute, 0 Jucunda Street (14K-157), 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Patricia Thornton and Roberta Thornton, 220 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Herbert Yanko and Linda Yanko, 128 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Y&Q Mgmt. Inc., 137 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Juste Saint, 141 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4, 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.