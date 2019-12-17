Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and upcoming cases

Results of the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 303.1, Swimming Pool. Fined $98.00.

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Dismissed, Abated.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Warrant Issued.

• Mary Embry, 172 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure. Continued to Feb. 18, 2020.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• 412 Property Investment, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vicky Durrett, 113 Dawes Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Andy Dahn, 215 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 304.13, Windows; 302.1, Debris.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.