Arlington Avenue near Liberty Tunnels to close December 20-24

The 300 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown will be closed for up to five days to demolish two homes affected by a February landslide.

Arlington Avenue will be closed from Warrington Avenue to McArdle Roadway, adjacent to the Liberty Bridge, from Friday, Dec. 20, until Tuesday, Dec 24.

The avenue will be closed to vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Nearby residents will be able to access their homes from the Warrington Avenue end of the closure.

Crews hired by The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will be demolishing vacant homes at 322 and 324 Arlington Avenue that were compromised by a landslide that began on a hillside above the homes on Williams Street.

Vehicular detours are:

Inbound: Arlington Avenue; Right onto E. Warrington Avenue; Left across Saw Mill Run Boulevard toward Downtown; Left into Liberty Tunnel; Right onto PJ McArdle Roadway.

Outbound: Arlington Avenue; Right onto PJ McArdle Roadway; Left into Liberty Tunnel; Right onto Route 19; Right onto W. Warrington Avenue.

Detours will be necessary for the 51L and 43 Port Authority Transit bus lines.