New exhibits open at Carnegie Science Center

The Carnegie Science Center has announced the opening of two new exhibitions: Bricksburgh, a colorful world of art and engineering stocked with thousands of building bricks, and USS Requin Gateway, a series of artifacts and interactives all about the Cold War-era submarine moored along the Ohio River.

Bricksburgh features building challenges, interactives, plus free-play and demonstration areas, designed to encourage visitors of all ages to explore the power of creativity with familiar toy building bricks. An engaging experience for anyone who has ever picked up a building brick and let their imagination run free, Bricksburgh invites visitors to take on the roles of architect, artist, engineer, and builder at brick activity tables.

Among its exhibits are:

• Architecture Challenge – Select from images of famous architectural structures from around the world, and then create a brick-based representation of that structure.

• Drag Race – Explore car construction and test out designs on ramps with built-in timers.

• Six Brix – How many variations on an object (tower, duck, etc.) can you create – using only six blocks? There are almost 950 million possibilities!

• The Floor is Lava – Having to build only on pillar foundations of different heights and configurations challenges you with several design problems, including cantilevered construction, and bridge spans.

• Tilt Maze – Arrange and re-arrange straight ‘bar’ pieces to create a 3D maze for a ball to navigate through on a tilt-table.

• Big Brix – For younger visitors, large-format bricks allow for simpler construction.

• Shake Tables – Engineer a brick-based structure on our shake tables, then set off an earthquake to see how your design holds up.

USS Requin Gateway enhances the overall submarine experience, while also providing a way for guests unable to go below deck to explore the boat. Displayed along the Science Center’s grand staircase and Grable Riverside Lobby, USS Requin Gateway’s highlights include:

• United States Navy Mark V Dive Suit, circa 1950 – The Mark V diving rig, invented in 1916 and used until 1984, allowed divers to work at previously unreachable depths.

• Torpedo – Mark 14 was the standard anti-ship torpedo used by the submarine service during World War II. Over 13,000 were produced and remained in use on submarines until 1980.

• Artifacts and Personal Memorabilia – Original piece of USS Requin’s white ash deck, USS Requin’s Ward Room ashtray, Lionel Corporation telegraph key, Geiger Counter, Quartermaster’s spyglass, and more.

• Video Tour – Watch an on-board video that takes you through the passageways and compartments of this engineering marvel.

• Virtual Periscope – Explore a 360-degree view of the Pittsburgh skyline in daylight and at night, from the perspective of the periscope mounted high above Requin’s decks.

• Engines 101 – Animated interactives allow you to explore the engineering marvel that propelled a diesel submarine over – and under – the High Seas.

Both exhibitions are included in general admission.