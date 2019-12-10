Warming center opens in Allentown

Abiding Missions is again opening its emergency warming center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. when temperatures reach 25 degrees or colder.

The warming center is at the Missions’ building, 731 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Those coming to the center can expect a warm, safe, low drama environment. A simple hot breakfast and hearty afternoon lunch are provided. Cold weather resources and assistance with winter stressors are also available.

Abiding Missions can be reached at: Abidingmissions@gmail.com or by calling 412-481-1611.

For those who would like to help, the emergency warming center is need of: Liquid body soap, razors, toothpaste, back packs, tooth brushes, socks, lip balm, gloves, shampoo, wash cloths, conditioner, towels, intensive hand cream, hand warmers, men’s and women’s new boots and shaving cream. The center could also use all sizes of new underwear, men’s thermal tops and knit boxers; women’s new thermal long cotton briefs or hipster cut and women’s. No used shoes or underwear.

Call 412-481-1161 to arrange for drop off.