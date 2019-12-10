ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Open Mic night is Friday in South Side

 
December 10, 2019



On Friday, Dec. 13, the South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its monthly Open Mic Coffee House at 7:30-9 p.m.

Those with songs or a poem, a dramatic piece, dance, or comedy that they would like to share on stage should call 412-431-0118 or email at kathysspc@aol.com. All are welcome to come to enjoy others' performances as well as the friendly fellowship with old and new friends. Some beautiful Christmas music is expected as well as who knows what! 

The suggested donation of $5 includes candlelight conversation, the performances, and refreshments. The church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah Streets and is fully handicap accessible, use the 20th Street entrance.

 
