Mayor Peduto joins new climate Mayors Steering Committee guiding nationwide climate action

Mayor William Peduto has announced his participation in the newly launched Climate Mayors Steering Committee, a group of 24 mayors who will serve as a leading voice in efforts to further climate action across the United States.

The Steering Committee will work alongside the Climate Mayors’ Chair, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Co-Chairs, Mayors Madeline Rogero, Sylvester Turner, and Martin J. Walsh to highlight the importance of city-led climate action in creating healthier, cleaner, and more equitable and sustainable cities. The Steering Committee will also work to catalyze membership and more deeply engage their regions, as well as showcase the impactful work of existing Climate Mayors and how cities are helping meet the scope and the scale of the challenge posed by climate change.

After President Trump announced his initial plans to withdraw from the landmark Paris Agreement in June 2017, more than 300 mayors joined the Climate Mayors coalition, pledging to uphold the goals of the Paris Agreement in their cities and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The network has since grown to include 438 mayors, both Democratic and Republican, who represent cities ranging in size and region and showing the overwhelming support for climate action among the majority of Americans.

The Steering Committee launch builds on the leadership of Climate Mayors across the country who continue to lead on building a healthier and stronger clean energy future, regardless of the decisions made at the federal level. It comes in advance of the United Nations COP25 Climate Conference in Madrid, Spain.

“With the leadership vacuum created by this White House cities are taking the lead in fighting climate change nationally and internationally. No matter where you live – in places big and small – your community is facing climate challenges in some way, so our task in the Climate Mayors Steering Committee is take this fight to smaller cities and towns across the country, and build our coalition,” Mayor Peduto said.

“Cities across our country and around the world see the impacts of climate change firsthand, and we stand front and center in the fight to address this crisis with every tool at our disposal,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “No matter what happens on the national level, cities know we cannot afford any more debates or delays, so we will continue to act to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, protect our most vulnerable residents, strengthen global health, and create a green economy that works for everyone.”

As a Climate Mayors member city, Pittsburgh has committed to bold climate action and has followed through on it by implementing its Climate Action Plan 3.0, which seeks zero waste, 50 percent emissions reduction, and 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

“The Climate Mayors network is more than 400 strong, and counting,” said James Ritchotte, director of Climate Mayors. “We’re excited to have these mayors lead us in showcasing the important work of cities and maximizing the collective impact of Climate Mayors across the country who are fighting climate change in their communities.”