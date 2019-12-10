Jay Costa, State Senate Democratic Leader, announces 2020 re-election campaign 

State Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) has announced his intention to seek re-election to the Pennsylvania Senate from the 43rd District.

"While we've come far, I know there's still more to do. That's why I'm running again: we need to make sure state government keeps making progress on the issues that affect all our families," Senator Costa said.

"That starts with ensuring every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, top-quality healthcare," Mr. Costa said. "I pushed to expand Medicaid for more than 700,000 working individuals and fought UPMC and Highmark to ensure that we have access to the doctors and hospitals of our choosing."

"Something's deeply wrong when more of our neighbors are working longer hours for lower pay. We need an economy that works for everyone, not just the people at the top. That means raising the minimum wage, encouraging small business development, and investing in new, sustainable job-training programs. It's also important that we continue bringing investment back to the region to improve and rejuvenate our community assets and public institutions."

"Every Pennsylvanian has the right to drink clean water and breathe pure air," Senator Costa concluded, "But preserving those rights doesn't have to come at the price of developing our regional economy or supporting the jobs we already have. We can limit our state's carbon footprint and invest in green industries all while maintaining the solvency of our middle class."

A lifelong Allegheny County resident and the former Register of Wills, Mr. Costa is a graduate of the Community College of Allegheny County, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and the Duquesne University School of Law. He and his wife Roxanne are the parents of three children.