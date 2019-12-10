Health Fair at South Side Market House on Dec. 16

The South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center will host a Health Fair on December 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vendors will be on-site to answer health and wellness questions. Vendor include: Alzheimer’s Association; Cindi Carioli, Senior Justice; Vapor Galleria; Erik Asher, CBD educator; South Side Chamber of Commerce; Access/OPT; Just Harvest; Center for Victims; UPMC; Councilmen Bruce Kraus and Anthony Coghill; Patriot Home Care; Pittsburgh Mercy; and, Tunie Funeral Home/Prime Directives.

For more information, call 412-488-8404. The South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center is at 12th and Bingham streets.