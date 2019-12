East End Brewing Company released Saint Clair, the latest in its line of You Are Here Neighborhood Beers. According to the East End Brewing website, the Saint Clair beer is "a lovely 6% saison brewed with just a hint of chamomile." The beer had its first tasting at the Ormsby Avenue Cafe on Saturday. It's the third South Pittsburgh neighborhood beer the brewer has released following Allentown and Overbrook among the first.