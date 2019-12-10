ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Celebrate the Season in Allentown

 
December 10, 2019



The Allentown Senior Citizens Center will “Celebrate the Season” on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a special guest arriving from the North Pole. There will be pictures with the special guest and caroling. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment after lunch will be provided by Bruce Puckett, singing the sounds of Christmas along with oldies. Refreshments, raffles and door prizes will round out the afternoon.

The center is at 631 E. Warrington Ave. Seniors 60 and over are welcome. Come join in the festivities. Call 412-481-5484 to make a reservation.

 
