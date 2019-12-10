ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT UPDATED SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

 
December 10, 2019



The Council of the Borough of Mt. Oliver intends to adopt the updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code at their regular meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30pm, 150 Brownsville Road as summarized below:

Ordinance 982-19 –

Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance

Part 1: Title and General Provisions

Part 2: Definitions

Part 3: Applications, Approval, and Application Content

Part 4: Installation, Inspection, and Acceptance of Improvements

Part 5: Design Standards

Part 6: Administration

Part 7: Amendment and Review by County

Part 8: Enforcement Remedies

Part 9: Validity and Repealer

Part10: Mobile Home Parks

Appendix: Required Certifications and Statements

A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website http://www.mtoliver.com and at the following location:

Borough of Mt. Oliver

150 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER

Rick Hopkinson

Borough Manager

 
