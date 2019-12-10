BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT UPDATED SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE
December 10, 2019
The Council of the Borough of Mt. Oliver intends to adopt the updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code at their regular meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30pm, 150 Brownsville Road as summarized below:
Ordinance 982-19 –
Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance
Part 1: Title and General Provisions
Part 2: Definitions
Part 3: Applications, Approval, and Application Content
Part 4: Installation, Inspection, and Acceptance of Improvements
Part 5: Design Standards
Part 6: Administration
Part 7: Amendment and Review by County
Part 8: Enforcement Remedies
Part 9: Validity and Repealer
Part10: Mobile Home Parks
Appendix: Required Certifications and Statements
A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website http://www.mtoliver.com and at the following location:
Borough of Mt. Oliver
150 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER
Rick Hopkinson
Borough Manager
Reader Comments
(0)