Chamber Mittens & Mingle supports Brashear's Holiday Assistance Program

Zos Xavius

South Side Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,400 check to The Brashear Association raised in donations at its ninth annual Mittens & Mingles fundraiser December 4 at J. Verno Studios. Brashear will use the donation for its 2019 holiday assistance program in South Pittsburgh. Net proceeds of the Mittens & Mingles supports the South Side Welcome Center, the chamber's headquarters and an official VisitPittsburgh information center. Pictured (from left) are: Kristi Rogers, Andrea Matthews and Marion Schafer of The Brashear Association, and Rebecca Kasavich and Mark Bucklaw of the South Side Chamber of Commerce.