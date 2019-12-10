ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Chamber Mittens & Mingle supports Brashear's Holiday Assistance Program

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 10, 2019

Zos Xavius

South Side Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,400 check to The Brashear Association raised in donations at its ninth annual Mittens & Mingles fundraiser December 4 at J. Verno Studios. Brashear will use the donation for its 2019 holiday assistance program in South Pittsburgh. Net proceeds of the Mittens & Mingles supports the South Side Welcome Center, the chamber's headquarters and an official VisitPittsburgh information center. Pictured (from left) are: Kristi Rogers, Andrea Matthews and Marion Schafer of The Brashear Association, and Rebecca Kasavich and Mark Bucklaw of the South Side Chamber of Commerce.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/14/2019 00:48