ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Story Forum allows seniors to tell tales

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 3, 2019



The Market House Senior Center, 12th and Bingham streets, is holding a new initiative, “Story Forum,” a free forum to allow senior participants to express themselves through the written word or an oral story-line. 

Story Forum will not be a medium to critique work, but for seniors to enjoy a friendly time to tell an adventure, tall tale, fiction story, family epic or just a goofy, day-to-day happening.

A maximum time limit of five minutes will be permitted per presentation. The group will meet at the Market House on December 11, 12:30 pm.- 2:30 p.m. If there is inclement weather, call the center for a future date.

To reserve a seat, call the Market House at 412- 488-8404. 

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/09/2019 20:37