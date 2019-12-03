Story Forum allows seniors to tell tales

The Market House Senior Center, 12th and Bingham streets, is holding a new initiative, “Story Forum,” a free forum to allow senior participants to express themselves through the written word or an oral story-line.

Story Forum will not be a medium to critique work, but for seniors to enjoy a friendly time to tell an adventure, tall tale, fiction story, family epic or just a goofy, day-to-day happening.

A maximum time limit of five minutes will be permitted per presentation. The group will meet at the Market House on December 11, 12:30 pm.- 2:30 p.m. If there is inclement weather, call the center for a future date.

To reserve a seat, call the Market House at 412- 488-8404.