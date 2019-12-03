SSSNA holiday party Dec. 12

South Side Slopes residents are welcome to come and celebrate with neighbors and friends on Dec. 12.

The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) annual holiday party will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Zenith, 86 S. 26th Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

The SSSNA will provide the food, with both meat and vegetarian options available. Those attending should bring their own adult beverage to drink or share. Street parking is available.

They will also be collecting toys for The Brashear Association’s annual toy drive. Bring a new unwrapped gift or toy for children up to age 12 to the party – or you can drop them off at: The Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah Street.

RSVP at http://bit.ly/2XEMwgG