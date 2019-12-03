Holy Trinity Cathedral cookie sale on Dec. 14

Holy Trinity Cathedral's Annual Cookie Sale will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More than 50 different cookie varieties will be available in addition to nut rolls, apricot rolls, poppy seed rolls, nut horns, lady locks, and more. Cookies will be sold at $10 per pound and all nut, apricot or poppyseed rolls will be $15 each.

In addition, they are taking online pre-orders for the rolls at $15 each – that can be picked up the day of the sale. Also, pre-order nut horns or lady locks, they will be priced at $10 per dozen. To pre-order online, email htcnutroll@gmail.com with your name and phone number and indicate what it is you wish to pre-order. Pre-orders must be received by Sunday, Dec. 8. Quantities are limited for pre-ordering.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral is at 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15236, just off of Route 51 in Whitehall.