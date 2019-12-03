Carrick Light Up Night Dec. 6 in Phillips Park

Carrick Light Up Night is Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Philips Park.

The awesome community holiday event will feature a tree lighting, performances by local school choruses and Dance by Janet. Family friendly activities include cookie decorating and ornament making. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a visit from a very special someone.

This event is planned to be outside, so dress appropriate for the weather.

Light up night is being organized by the Carrick Community Council (CCC) and Philips Recreation Center. Local businesses have sponsored the following: The Tree, Old Headz; Cocoa and Santa, Hooples; Gift certificate prizes include Anthony’s Pizza and Permanent Wave Salon; and, The Cookie Station is sponsored by State Rep. Harry Readshaw.

Contact the CCC at 412-339-0808 if interested in sponsoring a part of the Carrick Light Up Night.