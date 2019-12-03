This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Lea Miller, 800 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 108.1.1.

• Rodney Thompson, 216 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 108.1.1.

• Nabila Bey, 322 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Forest City Station Square Assoc. LP, 209 Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Codes 505.1, 107.2.1, 604.3.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• KBM Mgmt. LLC, 1000 Becks Run Road, 16th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• US Bank National Assoc., 222 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Code 614.02.

• AMO Investment Group LLC, 2322 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Harry Wolfe, Lillian Wolfe and Harry Wolfe Jr., 2418 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.1, 304.6.

• James Hawk, 65 Holt Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Elizabeth Snodgrass, 25 Kosciusko Way, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.2.

• Herbert Joseph, 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Herbert Joseph Jr., 432 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Michael Garett, 914 Parkwood Road, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Brian Young, 2120 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Ron Sabarese, 309 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Mumbling Joe Properties LLC, 1314 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Jacqueling Davis, 2513 Wiese Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Lon Wright, 1909 Baldauf Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Hall Industries Inc., 201 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Deborah Catanese, 1713 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Micar Industries LLC, 1825 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• 1831 E. Carson Street LLC, 1831 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Haiyan Moreland and Jianlei Wang, 1004 Fritz Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Sonja Zlokas and Stephen Zlokas, 10 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.6.

• 3M Holdings LLC, 56 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• 3M Holdings LLC, 58 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• RRK LLC, 0 Gregory Street (12N-245), 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Drew Ziccardi, 1917 Huron Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Joshua Gross, 1216 Muriel Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• 44 Pius LP, 44 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Jordan Hawk, 1910 Shamokin Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Romulus Bryant, 1502 Arlington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Robert Davis II and Ruth Davis, 838 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Christopher Price, 857 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Codes 614.02, 925.06.

• Hilltop Housing Ventures, 335 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Hilltop Housing Ventures, 345 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Iphillrenepi White and John White, 327 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Ernest Cotton Jr., 708 Delmont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Nicole Sloan, 442 Drycove Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Roseann Lubawski and Walter Lubawski, 705 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.1, PM304.6, PM304.13.

• Wayne Livingston, 216 Fordyce Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.8, PM302.7, PM303.1, PM304.10, PM304.11, PM304.6.

• Joseph Zalin and Mary Zalin, 840 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Catherine Browns Hill Land Company and Jamal Woodson, 842 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Yarnell McKnight Sr., 709 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Barbara Halpin and Stephen Mathison, 416 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Kathy Bartlet, Telsie Bartlet and Larry Jones, 441 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.7.

• George Christian, 527 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.1.

• Coldwell Banker and Dante Carla, 914 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Mattie Jordan and Marvin Jordan Sr., 0 Michigan Street (15R-267), 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Gregg Tuszynski, 57 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1, 301.3.

• Terrence Nugent, 364 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Michael Leyer, 110 Copperfield Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Meather Solomon and William Solomon, 2231 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Lance Gardenhire and LaSean Nunley, 405 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 403.62A.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.