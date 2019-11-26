Terrell earn degree from WGU

The following South Pittsburgh resident earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, UT); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer of this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.

Chimeria Terrell has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.