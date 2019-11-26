ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

SSSNA holiday party Dec. 12

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 26, 2019



South Side Slopes residents are welcome to come and celebrate with neighbors and friends on Dec. 12.

The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) annual holiday party will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Zenith, 86 S. 26th Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

The SSSNA will provide the food, with both meat and vegetarian options available. Those attending should bring their own adult beverage to drink or share. Street parking is available.

They will also be collecting toys for The Brashear Association’s annual toy drive. Bring a new unwrapped gift or toy for children up to age 12 to the party – or you can drop them off at: The Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah Street.

RSVP at http://bit.ly/2XEMwgG

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/04/2019 15:15