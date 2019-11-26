Shop small this Saturday

University students from Pitt, Duquesne and Chatham Universities volunteered to spruce up the South Side Welcome Center for Small Business Saturday.

The South Side Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to "shop small" in our Historic South Side business district, especially on Small Business Saturday on November 30. Yes, it is on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day.

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Since it started, through surveys consumers reported they spent an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday in South Side, the Chamber will feature an open house on November 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 East Carson Street. Visitors are welcome to enjoy light refreshments, small business giveaways, and take a chance to win a special raffle gift basket filled with popular 15203 favorites.

"South Side has vintage treasures, handmade clothing, chic fashion and sidewalk apparel boutiques, sports fans fashions and gifts, and many other types of shops along and around East Carson Street. Stop in for a coffee before you shop, enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner along the way, topped off with candies, pastries, ice cream, fudge, or a milkshake. South Side has an abundance of restaurants, bars, and shops and attractions for people of all ages," said South Side Chamber of Commerce executive director Candice Gonzalez.

When we shop "South Side small" on Small Business Saturday and anytime, we show our support for the businesses that are here and that we call our own. Whether it's our preferred place for a coffee or our favorite place to dine, our independent small businesses keep our South Side neighborhood exciting, vibrant, and strong, she added.

The South Side has more than 500 businesses, and about half of them are on East Carson Street. Visit the Chamber's website directory of South Side businesses at http://www.southsidechamber.org. They are able to connect to any of these businesses with a single click on a smart phone.

South Side street and metered parking is free all day on November 30, Small Business Saturday.