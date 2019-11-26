Planning grant for Hays Woods received by city

The Department of City Planning has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Program for the Hays Woods Master Plan. The grant will be matched by the City of Pittsburgh.

The grant funding will allow the master plan process to begin in 2020 and enable the City of Pittsburgh to:

â€¢ Chart a path for Hays Woods to become a City of Pittsburgh park.

â€¢ Enhance ecological integrity, alleviate issues from previous use as a mine, and ensure sustainable park development.

â€¢ Plan public engagement opportunities to ensure Hays Woods becomes a place for all Pittsburghers, neighboring municipalities, and regional visitors.

â€¢ Explore recreational potential, identify existing trails, and create new trails to ensure access for a wide variety of users, from biking trails to ADA accessible paths.

â€¢ Address transportation and circulation needs relating to current limited access and difficult site terrain.

â€¢ Create a master plan with phases, cost-estimates, and funding sources to facilitate implementation.

The Department of City Planning has also received an abandoned mine land and drainage assessment grant through Trout Unlimited that will begin in December 2019. The assessment will document issues related to former deep mining on the site and provide recommendations for remediation.

The 626-acre undeveloped site, historically serving industrial purposes including coal mining, was purchased by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2016 and will be transferred to the city for park development.

In 2018, Mayor William Peduto established the Hays Woods Task Force, led by Councilman Corey Oâ€™Connor and former Mayor Tom Murphy, to identify best land uses, opportunities and constraints, and guiding principles for future site master planning. The year-long task force process drew upon the expertise of representatives from local and regional groups, culminating in a report that presents recommendations for Hays Woods.

The Task Force Report and more information can be found at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hays-woods-docs.