South Pittsburgh Reporter

Join the St. George Church preservation society for '20

 
November 26, 2019



St. George Church Preservation Society (SGCPS) memberships for 2020 are now available for a $15 donation per person.

Memberships support the mission of the SGCPS and include the following benefits:

Heinz History Center admission - Since SGCPS is affiliated with the Sen. John Heinz History Center, members receive free admission to the History Center, Western PA Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum and the Meadowcroft Historic Village for up to four persons per visit.

Free shipping for items in the on-line SGCPS Store at: http://bit.ly/2QLNjef

A $5.00 discount on admission to SGCPS events in 2020.

Regular news updates to keep you informed and connected to the St. George Family.

A Welcome Package that includes your membership card and keepsake items of St. George Church.

To become a member of the St. George Church Preservation Society, visit http://bit.ly/2QLNjef

 
