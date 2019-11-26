Directors elected to MWCDC Board

Three new members and two returning members complete the 2020 Board of Directors for Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC).

The two members re-elected to the board are attorney Jean E. Novak, a director at Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, and Tom Tighe, former business manager for International Union of Operating Engineers.

New members are retired Pittsburgh Police Department detective Mary Causey, mortgage broker Vincent Naccarelli and Lawrence McCullough, a public relations and community arts consultant.

The announcement was made by MWCDC Executive Director Gordon A. Davidson and Board President Perry R. Ninness, who chairs a 12-member board rounded out by Darla D'Anna, Chris Kail, Therese Dillman Moss, John Norbut, Joe Rewis and Gale Schwartz.

Since its formation in 1990, Mount Washington Community Development Corporation has played a leading role in aiding residential upgrades, commercial investment and improved quality-of-life in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights neighborhoods.

Grandview Avenue, located in the two neighborhoods, is the major first-day attraction in southwestern Pennsylvania, attracting more than 1.2 million visitors a year. Both neighborhoods have experienced a recent upsurge in retail growth and diversification.

"We have an ambitious advocacy and development agenda for the coming year," says Mr. Davidson, "and the new board members will certainly get us off to a solid start."