City scores 100 in Municipal Equality Index Scorecard

 
November 26, 2019



For the third year in a row, the City of Pittsburgh has scored 100 in the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index Scorecard (MEI), which rates how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ people who live and work in more than 500 cities nationwide. 

MEI scores cities on matters such as offering of transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, providing services to LGBTQ youth, an LGBTQ police liaison, and non-discrimination in city employment. While the final score cannot exceed 100, Pittsburgh also received 11 bonus points this year. 

"I am proud of what we and our LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council have accomplished the past few years on behalf of our residents and workers, though I know we can still do more to protect and serve them," Mayor William Peduto said. 

 
