City launches interactive budgeting tool for 2020

The City of Pittsburgh's Office of Management and Budget has launched the 2020 version of "Balancing Act," the online public engagement tool that allows residents to dig into the city budget and provide feedback to City Council and the Mayor's Office.

The goal of this tool, now in its second year, is to allow OMB to engage more people and collect more feedback. Currently, the office hosts two public meetings yearly to collect feedback on the capital budget. This tool not only aims to broaden the way OMB receives feedback but allow greater transparency and access for a better understanding of the budgeting process.

City Council budget hearings started last week.

The final public hearing on the 2020 Operating and Capital Budgets is scheduled for December 9, with the first line-item vote on the budgets set for the same day. OMB urges residents to submit their budget requests, which will be shared with Council, by that date.

Through the Balancing Act interactive tool users can set their own priorities and preferences for the city's budget, and estimated receipts are generated for how tax dollars are spent. It has three components:

The Tax Receipt Tool, http://bit.ly/2KQtHBV, allows for an estimate of what residents contribute to the city.

The Capital Budget Simulator, http://bit.ly/2qxBAFA, explores the capital budget and allows for self-made blueprints for city spending.

The Operating Budget Simulator, http://bit.ly/37yWNQ1, challenges users to manage city books and balance the city budget.