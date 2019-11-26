Be an angel, a Snow Angel, help out an elderly neighbor

The City of Pittsburgh's Office of Community affairs is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Snow Angels Program. This program pairs older adult residents and residents with disabilities with nearby volunteer Snow Angels to help them shovel and salt their property throughout the winter.

In order to request help from a Snow Angel, neighbors must:

• Be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability

• Live within City of Pittsburgh limits

• Lack other resources (financial or family/friends nearby) to assist with snow removal

Volunteers and neighbors in need can register for the program online at https://pittsburghpa.gov/snowangels/ or by calling the City's 311 Response Center. The 2018-2019 program saw more than 210 neighbors matched with volunteers to help them manage the hardships of winter.

"We're pleased that the Snow Angels Program has grown every year, but there are always more vulnerable residents who need help than volunteers," said Mayor William Peduto. "I encourage Pittsburgh residents to sign up as a Snow Angel to help a neighbor in their community."

The Office of Community Affairs will offer incentives throughout the winter season for individuals to volunteer on their social media accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/ocapgh), Twitter (@ocapgh) and NextDoor.

Community-based organizations, companies or employers are encouraged to assist with volunteer recruitment in their communities by having volunteers mention the organization's name when they register. The organization that recruits the most volunteers will win the 2019-2020 Golden Shovel award and other incentives that will be announced later.

For more information or to find out more about how to help with volunteer recruitment, contact the Snow Angels Program at snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov or 412-255-0846.