Pgh. Housing Court

November 26, 2019



The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Karl Boscia II, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.

 
