Historic review hearings

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearings in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

901-905 E. Carson Street, Empire Construction, owner, and Morgan Architecture & Design, applicant: Building renovations and construction of an addition.

In addition, the commission will consider the Historic Nomination of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, owners, nominated by William Peduto and Rich Fitzgerald for a recommendation to City Council.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.