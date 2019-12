The South Side Chamber of Commerce's Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 Student of the Month for November is 3rd Grader Kameron Nolen. Pictured with Kameron (center) are (from left): Kyle Wolfe, owner of The Vault Taproom, business sponsor for the month; grandmother, Rosa Johnson; mother, Derae Johnson; Kameron; father, Gary Nolen with cousin, Kairo Luck; 3rd Grade Teacher Tess Apke; and, Aunt Jasimine Johnson with cousin, Kairo Luck.