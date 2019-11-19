Public hearing in Carrick on city HUD funds

The City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Community Development Division will hold a hearing to seek input from residents about the community development needs ahead of the city’s annual and 5-year spending plan application for federal funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The HUD programs for which the city is seeking Fiscal Year 2020 funding are Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

A public hearing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m .: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Carrick Meeting Room, 1811 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15210

The location is accessible to attendees with disabilities.