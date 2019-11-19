ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Hot Metal Hullabaloo will celebrate church's anniversary

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 19, 2019



Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community (HMBFC) will hold its annual fundraiser, the Hot Metal Hullabaloo, at the American Serbian Club of Pittsburgh On November 22.

Catered by Zenith, the event will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and feature food, drink, live music, and a silent auction and raffle. This year, the fundraiser celebrates 15 years of HMBFC and will help fund the following programs:

• Free community meals three times a week at HMBFC, as well as Saturday visits to homeless camps.

• Provision of basic necessities through our Care Closet and collaboration with other community organizations to support people experiencing homelessness and addiction.

• A welcoming meeting space, services, and resources for ex-offenders, Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-anon groups, as well as individuals facing mental health challenges.

Tickets for the fundraiser, as well as donation opportunities are available at: http://bit.ly/2Knmqth

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/28/2019 02:06