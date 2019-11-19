Hot Metal Hullabaloo will celebrate church's anniversary

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community (HMBFC) will hold its annual fundraiser, the Hot Metal Hullabaloo, at the American Serbian Club of Pittsburgh On November 22.

Catered by Zenith, the event will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and feature food, drink, live music, and a silent auction and raffle. This year, the fundraiser celebrates 15 years of HMBFC and will help fund the following programs:

• Free community meals three times a week at HMBFC, as well as Saturday visits to homeless camps.

• Provision of basic necessities through our Care Closet and collaboration with other community organizations to support people experiencing homelessness and addiction.

• A welcoming meeting space, services, and resources for ex-offenders, Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-anon groups, as well as individuals facing mental health challenges.

Tickets for the fundraiser, as well as donation opportunities are available at: http://bit.ly/2Knmqth