South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Explore your Italian heritage at Sancta Maria event Nov. 24

 
November 19, 2019



The Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena has been approached by Il Regno (The Region) and Italian Heritage Organization in the USA and have been granted the opportunity of opening a charter.

“Come help us explore thoughts on setting up our chapter for social, religious, musical and charitable get-togethers and projects,” said Bishop Victor Cianca.

All those interested in Italian Culture are invited to an evening of information friendships and good food and homemade wine. The event will take place at the Bishop’s residence,108 Locust St. Pgh Pa 15210, on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. 

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 412-586-5621.

 
