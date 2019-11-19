City receives $700,000 from state for Grandview sidewalks

Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) has announced four state transportation grants in his district totaling $2.857 million.

“These state funds bolster community efforts to improve efficiency, safety and enhance access throughout our region,” Mr. Fontana said. “I will continue to seek state support for local efforts to make our area better place to live and work.”

Sen. Fontana said the four projects include:

• $1 million for McKees Rocks Borough - Intermodal Way Extension - Phase II;

• $700,000 for the City of Pittsburgh - Mt. Washington Grandview Sidewalks;

• $1 million for Sharpsburg Borough - Main Street Streetscape; and

• $157,000 for the Borough of Coraopolis - Ferree Street Stairway and Bicycle Runnel.

The Mulitmodal Transportation Fund, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, is used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development. The grants are provided to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable transportation system is available to the residents of Pennsylvania.