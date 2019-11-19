ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Carmalt PTSA craft show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 19, 2019



Pittsburgh Carmalt will host a Fall Fantasy Craft & Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the school, 1550 Breining Street in Brookline.

The event allows attendees to get a jump on their holiday shopping and browse offerings from local crafters and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Pittsburgh Carmalt Academy of Science & Technology PTSA.

Additionally, Carmalt students are holding a non-perishable food drive to help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Anyone bringing a non-perishable food item can enter a drawing to win a $25 GetGo gift card.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/28/2019 02:06